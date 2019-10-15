Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.3% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.32. 21,773,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,833,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1,066.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.19.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

