WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.01, approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMCB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

