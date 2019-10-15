WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $52.16, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period.

