WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.77 and last traded at $45.77, approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 9,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 156.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 79.2% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $654,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $110,000.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEW)

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

