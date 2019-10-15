WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.80, approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 6,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.27% of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.