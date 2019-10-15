WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.27 and last traded at $98.40, 60,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 181% from the average session volume of 21,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

