WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.20 and last traded at $39.20, approximately 50 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 82,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EZM. ACG Wealth grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 2,565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 54,849 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 27,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

