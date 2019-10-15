WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

