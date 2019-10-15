Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares in the company, valued at $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 45.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Xerox by 16.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Xerox by 23.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xerox has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.