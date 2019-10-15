Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 18,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,465. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. Yeti has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

