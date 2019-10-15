Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.00. 563,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Yeti has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.11.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 288.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 478,630 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 6,881.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

