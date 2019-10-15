YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,612 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

PAYX stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

