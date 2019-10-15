YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $522.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. ValuEngine cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $9,950,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $43,462,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.