YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.12.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

