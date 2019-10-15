YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after acquiring an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $824,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.68 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.