YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

