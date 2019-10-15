Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.59. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.03 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

AIR stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. 277,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,063. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in AAR by 9,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 88,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

