Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to post sales of $6.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 billion and the highest is $6.39 billion. NGL Energy Partners reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $20.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $21.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $21.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. 844,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,947. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

