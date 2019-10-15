Zacks: Analysts Expect Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avrobio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.54). Avrobio reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avrobio will report full-year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avrobio.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth acquired 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 81.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 160.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avrobio by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Avrobio has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

