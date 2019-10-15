Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. F.N.B. also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $60,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 44.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 68,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,026. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

