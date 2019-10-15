Zacks: Analysts Set $17.33 Target Price for Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $17.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Opera alerts:

OPRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Opera by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 493,011 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,889,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Opera by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP grew its position in shares of Opera by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 584,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Opera has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opera (OPRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.