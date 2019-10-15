Zacks: Brokerages Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOCO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, El Pollo LoCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth $29,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

