Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Landec in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $48,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $521,670 over the last 90 days. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Landec by 738.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landec by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 842,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 218,927 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 205,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 125,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

