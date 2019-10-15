Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.75 Target Price for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE HCFT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCFT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $611,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

