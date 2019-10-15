Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.14.

ENT stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.20. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at $204,190.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. Insiders have bought a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

