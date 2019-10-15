Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to Hold

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,108. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1,723.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Coeur Mining by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,788 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.