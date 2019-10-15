Zacks Investment Research Lowers Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Penn National have underperformed the industry so far this year. In second-quarter 2019, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. However, the top line witnessed a sharp improvement year over year. Penn National’s initiatives, involving revenue-boosting and cost-saving initiatives, are expected to reap recurring benefits over the years. Furthermore, the company reported margin expansion and may continue to do so, courtesy of its ongoing refinements in procurement, marketing and labor management. Moreover, the company is focusing on sports betting expansion to drive growth. To this end, Penn National has announced historic strategic partnerships with DraftKings, PointsBet, theScore and The Stars Group. The acquisition of Pinnacle also bodes well for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a positive rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $507,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

