Zacks Investment Research Raises Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $106.75

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price hoisted by Zacks Investment Research to $106.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.66% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush set a $130.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after buying an additional 836,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,779,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after buying an additional 370,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after buying an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

