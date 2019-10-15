Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.59 on Friday. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Uniti Group by 702.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 12,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

