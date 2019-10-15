Zacks: SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Given $7.50 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

SMTX stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.66.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMTC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SMTC by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

