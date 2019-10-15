Zap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,691.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $292,344.00 and $7,691.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00044136 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $496.53 or 0.06046982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001097 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00042461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017074 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

