ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $446,873.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.