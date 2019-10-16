$0.03 EPS Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limoneira.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. National Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 238,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

