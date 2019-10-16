$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 63.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.63, a P/E/G ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 25.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 93.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

