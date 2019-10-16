$0.17 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ PRMW traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

