$0.18 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 447,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,181,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 132,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

