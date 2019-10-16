-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million.

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Euronav by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Euronav by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 50,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

