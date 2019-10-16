$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 403,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

