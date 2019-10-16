$0.52 EPS Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 50.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 344,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 84,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

