$0.57 EPS Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 245,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 243,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

