0x (ZRX) Market Cap Tops $187.20 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Livecoin, C2CX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $187.20 million and approximately $43.26 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00223238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01081940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00086861 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,198,566 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, FCoin, Liqui, C2CX, CoinTiger, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, BitBay, Coinone, Gate.io, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, Kucoin, Bitbns, Koinex, Huobi, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Gatecoin, Crex24, Bittrex, OKEx, Radar Relay, Upbit, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, ABCC, WazirX, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Poloniex, Vebitcoin, Hotbit, GOPAX, Iquant, Bithumb, DDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, BitMart, ZB.COM and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

