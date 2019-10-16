-$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) to report earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.98). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($3.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

BOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.35.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $745,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 272.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,584,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $993,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOLD stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.32. 230,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.79.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

