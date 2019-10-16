$1.08 EPS Expected for ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. ICF International reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.58 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. ICF International’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other ICF International news, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,017,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICF International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,680,000 after buying an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,700,000 after buying an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,745,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. 48,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International has a 52 week low of $60.22 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.01%.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

