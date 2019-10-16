$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 77.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. NetApp has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

