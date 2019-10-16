1,070 Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 9.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

