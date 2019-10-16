$119.91 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post $119.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.40 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $114.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $596.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.70 million to $599.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $660.57 million, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $699.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 43.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $44,241,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,156,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,697,000 after acquiring an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.93. 11,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

