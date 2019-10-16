$15.03 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report sales of $15.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.08 million to $17.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $88.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.27 million to $143.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.55 million to $132.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of MRNA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 914,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,240. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

