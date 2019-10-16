17,500 Shares in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Purchased by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the second quarter worth about $697,000. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

