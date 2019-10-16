$179.18 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post sales of $179.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.00 million and the lowest is $169.70 million. Mesa Air Group posted sales of $177.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year sales of $714.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.23 million to $718.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $776.91 million, with estimates ranging from $736.43 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $180.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

MESA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.44. 15,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,430. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 565,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.