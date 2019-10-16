1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 30th total of 184,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director John Afleck-Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

SRCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SRCE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.85 million. Analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.